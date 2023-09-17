ATLANTIC CITY — As newlyweds Sabrina Willson and her husband, Brad, took their first-ever stroll down the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Wednesday, something caught Sabrina’s eye.

A four-story, 550,000-square-foot glass building connected to Caesars Atlantic City via a second-story skybridge made Willson stop in her tracks a few steps past the boards on South Missouri Avenue.

“It’s just so big. The glass, the height, it’s just beautiful,” said Willson, of York, Pennsylvania, as she gazed at the former Playground Pier, an indoor mall that once boasted luxury shopping retailers, restaurants and other venues.

Which was why Willson was not expecting to hear the property was being turned into a live entertainment and production facility called ACX1 Studios.

ACX1, short for Atlantic City Experiences — the “1” being for the studio’s 1 Atlantic Ocean address — will focus on reimagining the pier by turning its vacant storefronts, restaurants, bars and other businesses into more than 150 television and media production sets, said Dom Franklin, chief operating officer for ACX1 Studios.

“We want to basically make Atlantic City into the new Hollywood,” Franklin said.

And a movement is underway, in part, to make New Jersey the new California.

“Right now, there’s multiple big companies that are buying studios in New Jersey — Netflix, Lionsgate — so we knew there was opportunity,” said Roy Koriakin, executive vice president of film for ACX1. “And all these studios are popping up in North Jersey, and it’s expensive in North Jersey. ... So we knew that because of the opportunity that we could compete with the big guys, and not only can we compete with them, that we could potentially become one of those big guys because the tax rate is higher in South Jersey than it is in North Jersey.”

Koriakin said people working at ACX1 could stay at Caesars, walk to work without leaving the casino since the studio is connected, and have access to plenty of parking, load-in places and more, making it a “no brainer” to acquire the master lease to the pier from Caesars.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that revived tax credits for film and digital media projects in the state in 2018.

Franklin said because of the tax credit, he knew more film studios would start popping up in New Jersey, especially the Jersey Shore.

Netflix shot two movies in Atlantic City in 2019. One was “Army of the Dead,” starring Dave Bautista, which was filmed at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel. The other was “Bruised,” which was directed by Halle Berry and shot at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

The pier has more than 12 bars and about 100 stores, along with other business spaces. It also has more than 60,000 square feet of warehouse space, along with some of the best views of the Atlantic Ocean and the resort’s beaches, said Franklin.

In addition, ACX1 plans to have dedicated creative spaces, like a music or art studio, rehearsal spaces and teaching spaces, for those in the community looking to make a career out of media.

“We’re going to be offering something that nobody else can,” Koriakin said. “Most studios build a set specifically for a shoot and an account. We have the infrastructure where we can actually leave the sets there because we have so much space.”

Some of the site’s other tenants will remain, like It’s Sugar candy shop, while new businesses will open, like the Laff House comedy club, an ACX1 brewery and a Barcade type of attraction. ACX1 also will be able to use those businesses for movie sets.

“Any time a stranded property opens, that’s a win for Atlantic City and the Small administration,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. “Atlantic City has a rich history in the arts and entertainment industry and has been a prime filming location for many award-winning productions. We are excited by the prospect of ACX1 Studios giving us a fresh opportunity to keep that history alive, while generating a boost for the entire Playground Pier area.”

This isn’t the first time an entity has tried to turn around the $200 million former Pier Shops at Caesars, a facility that has seen its ups and downs since it opened in 2006 on the site of the former Ocean One Mall.

In 2015, Showboat developer Bart Blatstein pumped almost $50 million into the renamed Playground Pier by opening up new nightlife, entertainment and dining options. He ended up selling it back to a Caesars subsidiary in 2020.

Over time, the Apple Store, Gucci, Swarovski, Tiffany and Company, Versace and other high-end retailers left. So did Buddakan, Continental, Phillips Seafood, the T-Street food and entertainment district, the Wav nightclub and Wet Willies.

All that remains is a mall directory that lists dozens of its prior businesses. And It’s Sugar.

“It’s kind of a big waste,” said Steve Prisament, a former Egg Harbor Township resident who was in town from Tennessee to visit friends and family. He was going to go to the Apple Store when he noticed how empty the property was.

“Back in the day, this was a beautiful building. There were high hopes for this place, with the music, new businesses ... but nothing ever took off. It’s a shame.”

ACX1 faces one significant hurdle to filling its studios: the ongoing writers and actors strikes. Koriakin said some production companies have decided to wait until after the strikes to start filming. But, he said, ACX1 has plenty of work lined up for when the strikes are over, so they’re making sure they have all their ducks in a row.

“Maybe it was a saving grace because it’s giving us time to build out our infrastructure,” said Koriakin. “So when things start up, things will probably be real crazy. When I say crazy, we’ll have multiple TV shows, multiple films being shot all at once, so we want to be ready so we can easily get to that point. It might be a couple of weeks from now, it might be a couple of months from now.”