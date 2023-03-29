Rebecca Turygan of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority received the Clean Communities Coordinator of the Year Award during the 18th annual New Jersey Clean Communities Awards reception March 9 in Atlantic City. Turygan has served in her position for 10 years.
The Clean Communities Coordinator of the Year Award is given to an individual who has put into place a countywide littler abatement program. As part of her role, Turygan is the program administrator for Atlantic County’s Adopt-A-Road program. The program gives local groups the necessary equipment to safely run litter cleanups. The Atlantic County Clean Communities program performed 291 cleanups in 2022, removing 954 bags of litter, 595 bags of recycling and 32 tires.
“I am honored to have been recognized with this year’s County Coordinator Award,” Turygan said. “I appreciate the support from the New Jersey Clean Communities Council and look forward to continue growing Atlantic County’s program.”
For more information on the Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, visit acua.com/adoptaroad.
