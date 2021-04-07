 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACUA's Earth Day now monthlong, virtual event
0 comments

ACUA's Earth Day now monthlong, virtual event

{{featured_button_text}}
Earth Day at ACUA

The ACUA's Earth Day Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be a monthlong online event in 2021. In this file photo, crowds flock to the 2019 Earth Day Festival hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority in Egg Harbor Township.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Fifty years ago, on April 22, 1970, millions of Americans united across the country to try to bring attention to preserving our environment. The desire to save the earth has not changed, but amid COVID-19 concerns celebrating Earth Day has gone digital.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is holding its Earth Day Festival online this year, making it a monthlong, free educational and entertainment event.

“While we certainly miss being able to bring everyone together for what has come to be South Jersey’s largest Earth Day event, we’re very pleased to be able to offer entertainment, workshops and great environmental information during the month of April,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said.

The ACUA Earth Day festival has attracted thousands of people for decades. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was not possible under current outdoor gathering maximums of 200 people.

There is still one in-person feature, however: Community Cleanup Week from April 18 to 24. The ACUA’s Clean Communities program can help provide guidance or supplies to interested families and groups. Visit acua.com/earthmonth to register your Atlantic County group and see COVID-19 and safety guidelines. 

Amy Menzel, ACUA communications manager, said it may not be the same as attending a large festival at ACUA's Environmental Park, but "in many ways, we’re able to offer more, with virtual tours, vegan cooking demonstrations and other activities that are possible with this kind of format."

All events are free, and new events are being added. Sign up for updates at acua.com/earthmonth.

For kids, among the offerings are a virtual tour of a salt marsh from the Wetlands Institute, a live animal show from Woodford Cedar Run and Jenkinson's Aquarium, a tour of the Cape May County Zoo, and a presentation on frogs and toads from the Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association.

For adults, there are many programs, including information on raising backyard chickens, beekeeping, foraging, using native plants, birdwatching in Atlantic County and weekly Earth yoga and qigong classes.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Michelle Brunetti Post:

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Earth Month

WHAT: ACUA's monthlong, online Earth Month Festival

WHEN: Through the month of April

HOW TO ACCESS: Go to acua.com/earthmonth for more information and to sign up for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News