EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority hosted its 31st annual Earth Day Festival Sunday at its Environmental Park on Delilah Road.
More than 10,000 visitors attended the event, which included over 100 vendors, many with environmental information to share with attendees.
Visitors browsed booths and food trucks, took hayrides to the landfill and tours of the wastewater treatment plant, pet live animals, watched demonstrations, and many other activities.
For more information on the ACUA, visit acua.com.
