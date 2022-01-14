ACUA's annual food drive brings in more than 29,000 pounds of food

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority's 31st annual food drive brought in more than 29,348 pounds of food last month, the organization said Thursday.

County residents put out bags of canned, nonperishable items with their recycling during the annual two-week drive in December to benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey's Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township. ACUA's recycling crews picked up the canned goods during their routes.

All canned goods collected through the food drive are distributed through the food bank and its partner agencies in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

“The generosity of Atlantic County residents who donated the much-needed food during this year’s Food Drive is so greatly appreciated,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said in a news release. “Atlantic County remains one of the most food insecure counties in our state, with many of our neighbors navigating through very challenging times. The success of our December Food Drive speaks to the generosity and caring of Atlantic County residents."

The ACUA said more than 993,240 pounds of food have been collected over the past 31 years as part of the drive.

