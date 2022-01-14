 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACUA's annual food drive brings in more than 29,000 pounds of food
0 Comments

ACUA's annual food drive brings in more than 29,000 pounds of food

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ACUA Food Drive.jpg

Atlantic County Utilities Authority workers hold some of the canned goods left by residents with their recycling in December as part of the authority's 31st annual food drive.

 Atlantic County Utilities Authority, Provided

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority's 31st annual food drive brought in more than 29,348 pounds of food last month, the organization said Thursday.

County residents put out bags of canned, nonperishable items with their recycling during the annual two-week drive in December to benefit the Community FoodBank of New Jersey's Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township. ACUA's recycling crews picked up the canned goods during their routes.

All canned goods collected through the food drive are distributed through the food bank and its partner agencies in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

“The generosity of Atlantic County residents who donated the much-needed food during this year’s Food Drive is so greatly appreciated,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said in a news release. “Atlantic County remains one of the most food insecure counties in our state, with many of our neighbors navigating through very challenging times. The success of our December Food Drive speaks to the generosity and caring of Atlantic County residents."

The ACUA said more than 993,240 pounds of food have been collected over the past 31 years as part of the drive.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew is officially stripped of royal titles amid sexual assault lawsuit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News