ACUA trash tipping fees may rise 5% in 2022, but labor shortage worsens service times

The labor shortage is so severe for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, it is affecting its ability to pick up trash, recycling and yard waste on time, and could eventually force it to not renew some contracts.
Executive Director Rick Dovey told Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday night that, although municipal landfill tipping fees for trash disposal at the ACUA landfill are proposed to go up 5% to $68.78 per ton, it would still be the lowest tipping fee in New Jersey.
The budget will be presented to the ACUA board Dec. 16, he said, and if approved new rates would take effect in January.
But he said labor shortages could continue putting upward pressure on costs, which will also increase dramatically when the landfill runs out of capacity in about 6.5 years.
Then waste will need to be trucked to nearby counties, Dovey said. Not only will transport costs rise, but tipping fees will be higher there as well.
The ACUA runs the Egg Harbor Township facility that handles the county’s solid waste and recycling, and the wastewater treatment facility in Atlantic City that services 14 of the county’s 23 municipalities.
It also, in separate operations, collects trash and recyclables in Vineland, Millville and Bridgeton and recycling in Woodbine, he said.
Commissioner Amy Gatto asked Dovey whether there will be a point where, when contracts come up, “you have to say to them, ‘We can’t renew?’ Has it been considered?”
“It will be,” Dovey said. “We have one up at the end of the year. We’ll see what the discussion is. ... The problem for municipalities is, where are they going to go?”
Private companies’ fees have gotten much more expensive than just a year or two ago, due in part to their own labor shortages and rising wages.
“It’s definitely a national issue,” said board Chairperson Maureen Kern.
Dovey gave the commissioners an overview of the organization’s proposed 2022 budgets for wastewater and solid waste, and said more serious rate increases may be necessary if the labor shortage continues — especially the shortage of licensed commercial truck drivers for its fleet of 65 trucks.
“There have been many late pickups and missed stops. We are running with 25% staff down daily,” Dovey said, adding the ACUA has done everything it can to recruit.
“We raised starting salaries for laborers and drivers twice in the last 18 months of the pandemic. We can’t match the salaries offered in the private sector,” Dovey said, which are as high as $28 per hour plus bonuses.
He said the ACUA pays truck drivers $20 per hour and laborers $14 per hour, which will increase to $15 per hour in January.
Dovey said all ACUA employees get benefits, however, worth about $20 per hour, but “for many that doesn’t seem to matter.”
“It’s gotten so bad we hired people back we fired,” Dovey said.
The authority’s wastewater rates are also going up about 5% from 2021 rates, Dovey said.
He said the wastewater facility is seeing a historically low flow rate of wastewater, as people are working more from home and not visiting Atlantic City in particular as much.
“There are not people in the city during the day or at night like there were just two to three years ago,” Dovey said. “We have one-third of the number of employees in casinos.”
Atlantic City customers used to represent 34% of the flow, and so paid 34% of the bill, Dovey said. That has fallen to 30%, which has meant other customers have had to pay more.
In addition to labor issues, the ACUA is facing the need to plan for what to do with the county’s trash once its Egg Harbor Township landfill reaches capacity and closes.
“The longer-range hope is for new technology,” Dovey said, “to make energy or something useful out of trash. None of the technologies are deployed in the U.S. yet.”
That’s because it is so much more expensive to turn trash into energy than to just landfill it, at least in the United States. In Europe and some Asian countries, land is so scarce that it makes financial sense.
Dovey said the Cape May County landfill has 80 years’ capacity.
The Cape May County Utilities Authority sends its sludge to Atlantic County’s wastewater plant for treatment, he said.
“We’d like to have long-term reciprocal arrangement,” Dovey said.
“How do their fees compare to ours?” asked Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
“Theirs are higher,” Dovey said, “about $78 a ton.”
