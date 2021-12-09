ACUA trash tipping fees may rise 5% in 2022, but labor shortage worsens service times

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the ACUA pays truck drivers $20 per hour and laborers $14 per hour, which will increase to $15 per hour in January.

Dovey said all ACUA employees get benefits, however, worth about $20 per hour, but “for many that doesn’t seem to matter.”

“It’s gotten so bad we hired people back we fired,” Dovey said.

The authority’s wastewater rates are also going up about 5% from 2021 rates, Dovey said.

Atlantic County takes a small step in massive reinvention of recycling The recycling habits built up and practiced by Americans for decades were shattered in 2017 …

He said the wastewater facility is seeing a historically low flow rate of wastewater, as people are working more from home and not visiting Atlantic City in particular as much.

“There are not people in the city during the day or at night like there were just two to three years ago,” Dovey said. “We have one-third of the number of employees in casinos.”

Atlantic City customers used to represent 34% of the flow, and so paid 34% of the bill, Dovey said. That has fallen to 30%, which has meant other customers have had to pay more.

In addition to labor issues, the ACUA is facing the need to plan for what to do with the county’s trash once its Egg Harbor Township landfill reaches capacity and closes.