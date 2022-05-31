ACUA to hold hazardous waste drop-off day June 4

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Environmental Park at 6700 Delilah Road.

Accepted items include insecticides, fertilizer, paint thinners, furniture polish, weed killers, pool chemicals, rat poison, rechargeable batteries, car and boat batteries, auto care products, gasoline, rust remover and oven cleaners, the ACUA said in a news release. Unused household hand sanitizer has been added to the list of accepted items because of its flammable properties.

Many of these products should never be placed in the trash or emptied down the drain, the ACUA said, as they can pollute waterways and the environment when disposed of incorrectly. Sometimes, the authority said, they can even cause truck fires and endanger sanitation workers when placed in the regular trash.

Residents will need to provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or tax bill. The maximum amount of household hazardous material allowed for disposal is 20 gallons and/or 200 pounds (dry weight) per household, the ACUA said. Participants may bring materials from more than one Atlantic County household, so residents can help a family member or neighbor to save travel time and gas.

ACUA soliciting bids for hauling and disposing solid waste The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is soliciting bids for the hauling and disposal of s…

Residents bringing materials for disposal should remain in their vehicle. Items should be placed in a recyclable or disposable container, such as a cardboard box, that can be safely removed from the vehicle and discarded. Containers will not be returned.

To safely package and transport household hazardous waste, keep all products in original containers or other container if not possible; wrap leaking containers in newspaper and place in a plastic bag or garbage container; place items securely in a box for transport; keep chemicals that could react with one another separated; and do not leave materials in hot, unventilated areas for long periods of time.

Additional drop-offs will be held July 9, Sept. 10 and Nov. 5.

For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit acua.com/hhw.