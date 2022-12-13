ACUA tipping fees proposed to increase 11% in 2023, wastewater fees to go up 8%

Tipping fees for trash disposal will go up 11% in 2023, and wastewater treatment rates will go up 8%, under a budget to be voted on Thursday by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority board.

The main factors driving the historic cost increases are salaries, health care, pensions and fuel, according to Executive Director Rick Dovey.

The ACUA runs the county landfill in Egg Harbor Township as well as the sewage treatment plant in Atlantic City.

For 12 years, ACUA employees got 2% annual raises, but this year the increase was 5% and the next is projected at 4%, Dovey said.

"Health benefits are up 21.5% at the state level," Dovey said of costs for the State Health Benefits Program, and pension costs are going up 12%.

The proposed 11% tipping fee increase means municipalities will pay $76.35 per ton for solid waste disposal at the landfill, compared with $68.78 in 2022.

"It's still the lowest in New Jersey," Dovey said at last week's meeting of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners.

The gate rate will increase to $82.87 from $74, which Dovey said is "almost the lowest in New Jersey."

"Towns have a preferred rate. It's roughly $5 less (per ton than the gate rate)," Dovey said in an interview Tuesday.

The gate rate is the commercial rate for non-municipal trash haulers.

The construction and demolition rate will rise to $108.05 from $97.34.

Increases in diesel fuel costs hit the landfill particularly hard, Dovey said, as only diesel trucks can be used there.

Almost all of the trucks that pick up trash and recycling run on compressed natural gas, which provides significant savings to taxpayers and the towns that hire the ACUA to do pickup, Dovey said.

"The increase would be much higher if we were not on CNG," Dovey said.

The ACUA also must build two more sections of wall at the landfill, to create more disposal space and keep it open until February 2028, Dovey said. That will cost about $16 million, and "will complete the remaining capacity of the landfill."

Trash collection rates are all based on individual contracts, and most are tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index. In general they are going up between 7% and 8%, Dovey said.

At the same time, income related to recyclables is expected to be down about $400,000. This year recyclables generated about $600,000 in income, Dovey said.

"It's a very volatile market, it always has been that way. You can't count on it," Dovey said.

On the wastewater side, rates for the 14 municipalities that send wastewater to the Atlantic City plant for treatment are proposed to go up 8%, Dovey said.

"It's the highest (increase) in 30 years," Dovey said. But he called it reasonable, given the circumstances this year with inflation affecting almost every expense.

Operating expenses are up 8.73% on the wastewater side, he said.

Some years costs on the wastewater side decreased, so almost no town will pay more in 2023 than they have paid in the past, he said.

One bright note was an increase in interest earnings on the wastewater side, where reserves are highest. That income is expected to increase from a meager $65,000 projected in 2022 to $1.6 million in 2023.

The 2022 budget projected earnings of just 0.01%, said ACUA Vice President of Administration and Finance Linda Bazemore. Earnings for 2023 are now projected at 4.25% to 4.5%, she said, "a huge swing."

Dovey said the ACUA's sewer rates are the lowest in South Jersey.

"In 2006 the cost of service to our 14 users was $22.77 million," Dovey said. "Go ahead to 2022 and it is projected at $23.26 million. That's a pretty impressive record over that period of time."