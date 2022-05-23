ACUA soliciting bids for hauling and disposing solid waste

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is soliciting bids for the hauling and disposal of solid waste in the county, according to an ACUA news release issued Monday.

The announcement comes as the ACUA anticipates that its current landfill in Egg Harbor Township will close by 2027. The news release said that the bid would be “one avenue” the ACUA take to prepare for the impending closure.

News of the bid also comes as the ACUA helps lead a campaign against a waste transfer station that a local developer plans to build in Pleasantville.

“Since the landfill was built, we have known it would eventually fill and close,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said in the news release. “We have been preparing for this and exploring opportunities for many years. This bid is the next prudent step.”

“The ACUA has always prioritized the community we serve, and we will pursue the most economically and environmentally sound option on their behalf,” Dovey added.

The landfill is 68,000 square feet and also serves as a transfer station, and place for composting and recycling.

Bidders must provide information about what equipment and vehicles they intend to use and what disposal sites at which they intend to leave waste. They must also prove they have the permits and licenses related to hauling and disposing solid waste, and provide references.

The ACUA news release said that the county ratepayers would benefit from bidding process, which it maintained is transparent and open.

Dovey said that the ACUA was ready to only operate a transfer station for waste, as it had done for seven years prior to the opening of the Egg Harbor Township landfill. He cautioned that rates would increase upon the closure of the landfill, but said the authority would seek innovations that could keep payments low.

The news release said that the ACUA has “historically offered the lowest (rates) in the state” and has reduced pollution and improved the quality of life in Atlantic County. It also pointed to the authority’s curbside collection, street sweeping EcoSoil production as evidence of its benefits to ratepayers.

The ACUA has recently struggled to provide timely trash, recycling and yard-waste pick up in its service area – something Dovey has attributed to the nationally tight labor market and a resulting shortage of drivers with commercial driver licenses. Vineland had been withholding payment from the ACUA for months due to inconsistent service, when the ACUA opted to terminate its waste-collection contract with the city in March.

The announcement of the bid process comes as debate continues over a proposed rail-transfer station for construction-and-demolition debris waste. The transfer station, planned for a lot off West Washington Avenue in Pleasantville, has attracted significant controversy. The station’s supporters have argued that it would help the county prepare for the impending closure of the ACUA landfill, taking waste from the county and shipping it to an landfill in Ohio. Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward has also said that the station could help generate revenue for the city as a new ratable property that would generate $400,000 per year in revenue via transfer fees.

The ACUA has been the principal opponent of the project, spending thousands of dollars on a “Stop the Dump” campaign against it. Dovey has argued that the proposed site would be too small to handle the amount of waste it is set to handle – something developer James DiNatale has disputed, citing other similarly sized stations around the state.

Some Pleasantville residents have raised concerns about the planned station, fearing it could adversely affect their property values and quality of life.

Pleasantville City Council voted to endorse the transfer-station proposal last year. Councilman Tony Davenport said at a May 16 council meeting that he was interested in exploring a motion to rescind the council’s endorsement of the station.

Those interested in participating in the newly announced ACUA bid can visit www.acua.com/bids to access bidding documents. Bids are due on July 13.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

