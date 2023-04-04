Two members of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority were recently recognized by the Association of Environmental Authorities of New Jersey.

ACUA President Richard Dovey and ACUA Vice President of Wastewater Joseph Pantalone were honored during the 2023 Spring Utility Management Conference at Caesars Atlantic City. Dovey was recognized for environmental leadership and dedication to the solid waste and wastewater industries during his 33 years of service. He will retire from the ACUA in July. Pantalone was recognized for his work as chair of the association's subcommittee on PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. He created a sampling plan to be used by the association's organizations.

The ACUA as a whole received the Best Management Practices Wave Award, in recognition of its commercial driver’s license training program, created to address the shortage of CDL drivers in the labor market. Since starting the program in January 2022, the ACUA has trained 19 existing employees.

The Association of Environmental Authorities is a trade association composed of government agencies and private-sector businesses that provide or support clean water and solid waste utility service in the state. For more information, visit aeanj.org.