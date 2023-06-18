EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Households serviced by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority can thank the workers who keep their communities clean during Waste and Recycling Workers Week.

The ACUA invites the community to leave a note for their collection team using the online form found at acua.com/thankyou, or by attaching a note to their curbside collection bins through June 23. Video messages will also be accepted and can be emailed to ACUA’s Authority Relations team at ar@acua.com.

“ACUA employees take pride in their work to handle solid waste and recycling for our community,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said in a release. “It is dirty, and sometimes dangerous, work that often goes unnoticed. This week is an opportunity to bring attention to the important work they do every day.”

The ACUA is also reminding drivers to slow down when passing sanitation trucks to protect workers on the road.

“A few minutes of patience goes a long way to protect your collection crew,” Dovey said.

To submit a message, visit acua.com/thankyou.