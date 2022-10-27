ACUA President Rick Dovey planning to retire in June

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Utilities Authority President Rick Dovey is planning to retire when his contract ends in June.

The Canning Group last week was hired by the ACUA Board of Commissioners to lead the search for a new president, said Maria Mento, chairperson of the board's Personnel Committee.

The Morris County-based group is a recruitment firm that helps fill executive roles, according to its website. The group will be paid $22,000 by the authority, Mento said.

The firm is collecting applications until Nov. 25, according to the job listing on its website.

Dovey's contract with the authority expires June 30.

"I've been living this for a long time, and at 70 years old, it's time to stop working and start playing," Dovey said, chuckling.

The board hopes to have a successor chosen by around March, Mento said.

"They're pretty big shoes to fill when you've had someone in this position for over 30 years, and pretty much since the birth of the solid waste industry at a county level," said Mento.

The ACUA provides waste collection services to dozens of South Jersey municipalities. It operates two sites, a solid-waste facility in Egg Harbor Township and a wastewater management plant in Atlantic City.

As president, Dovey oversees 310 staff members, along with an operating budget of more than $60 million and an annual capital budget of more than $20 million per year, according to his biography on the ACUA website.

Dovey also guided many ACUA green projects, including landfill gas-to-electricity, a 500-kilowatt solar installation, South Jersey’s first compressed natural gas station, New Jersey’s first wind farm at the Wastewater Treatment Facility and the installation of the state’s first and largest energy storage battery project, according to his profile.

Recently, he's been at the helm of the ACUA during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Dovey said has caused "unprecedented" staffing shortages, straining the authority's capabilities to fulfill collections.

That issue didn't contribute to Dovey's decision to retire, he said, describing the ACUA employment roster as having its "nose above water."

"I thrive and enjoy challenges," Dovey said of his pandemic response.

Before joining the ACUA, Dovey led the Atlantic County Regional Planning and Development Department. He also spent time in Vermont, managing the Rutland County Solid Waste District, his bio page says.

Dovey previously chaired the New Jersey Solid Waste Advisory Council. He's also a member of advisory boards at Stockton University, Rowan University of Engineering, Atlantic Cape Community College and Atlantic County Institute of Technology.

Dovey said he hasn't helped the board select his successor. However, he hopes whoever does take over takes pride in forming lasting relationships. They also should have an awareness of policy at both the state and local levels, he said.

"You really have to wear a lot of hats," Dovey said. "You're a leader, you're a disciplinarian, you really have to pay attention to the finances and budgeting."

When he leaves office in June, Dovey said he'll miss his everyday work in the solid waste industry. He's become fond of the plethora of relationships he's made over the past 30 years.

He wouldn't avoid being involved in the industry in some way afterward, he said.

"My experience here has been wonderful," Dovey said. "I'm terribly interested still, though, in everything that I've been working on here. I'll care a lot about it."