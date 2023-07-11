It was June 1990, the week before the Fourth of July, and the Jersey Shore was in quiet crisis.

A routine inspection conducted for the Atlantic County Utilities Authority had discovered a sewer line that ran between the waters of Atlantic City and Brigantine was dangling loose. Any tear in the line would mean catastrophe, spilling raw sewage into the ocean and closing beaches spanning from Sea Isle City to Barnegat Light, for months.

It fell upon Rick Dovey, then the newly inaugurated president of the ACUA, to find a solution and save the summer.

“That was my first week,” Dovey said.

Dovey, 70, having worked as president of the ACUA for these past 33 years, officially retired July 1. His three decades in office saw him become an institution unto himself, shaping much of the modern landscape of South Jersey waste management. His rise saw him navigate past the age of wildcat local dumps, champion the public regulation of trash, lead what were at times controversial crusades against privatization and keep an eye toward innovation.

“There is so much that has been accomplished here,” Dovey said in an interview last week.

He has been succeeded by Matt DeNafo.

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson praised Dovey for his service in the role. He said the ACUA “improved continually” under Dovey’s tenure and received national recognition.

“He’s very bright, very dedicated and for sure we’ll miss him,” Levinson said. “He’s a good guy (with a) good heart, good temperament and extremely competent.”

Dovey’s interest in waste management dates to his time at the former Richard Stockton College. He said one of his professors, Mike Strange, led him to structure the rest of his time at Stockton around the subject.

“He was very passionate about it,” Dovey said of Strange. “I still remember leaving that classroom. You’re not usually really souped up when you’re leaving a college classroom, but I said, ‘This, this is really interesting.’”

Reached via phone, Strange, now, 75 and living in Delaware, said, “I’m so thrilled to know that I had some small impact on a career.”

The then Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders hired Dovey in 1976 as a solid-waste consultant. He was brought on board as a new epoch was emerging in New Jersey waste management. The state had recently mandated that county governments develop a plan for how to dispose of trash within in their municipalities.

“I was considered a solid-waste expert at that time,” Dovey said. “There weren’t very many of us around.”

After he finished the solid-waste report, the Atlantic County Department of Regional Planning & Development hired Dovey as a junior planner in the fall of 1976, where he often worked on development as well as waste-management matters.

Dovey entered the solid waste business at a time when Atlantic County, and more broadly the country, was still mired in a primordial trash-collection practices. Cities, towns and neighborhoods often disposed of their trash in private or municipal dumps throughout the county, with regulations ranging from lax to nonexistent.

“At the time, landfilling wasn’t what we had now,” Dovey said. “It was just dumping it in the ground or in the swamp behind the barrier island, into a gravel pit, into the groundwater. That was the state of the art. It needed to change.”

A solid-waste report called for the freeholders to entrust the Atlantic County Sewer Authority with managing solid waste. Dovey said the sewer authority had asked him to help them with what would be their new solid waste responsibilities. But that plan crashed against the realities of politics, with the freeholders loath to transfer control over solid waste to the authority. At the center of their concerns was Howard “Fritz” Haneman, a fixture of local Republican politics and the son of a New Jersey Supreme Court justice, who sat as the sewer authority president.

“There was concern that he (Haneman) was getting too much power, so basically the decision to implement and give the responsibility (to the sewer authority) was delayed,” Dovey said.

At that time, circa 1979, Dovey was in his late 20s, married and in need of a steady career. Unable to wait for the political impasse to be resolved, he decided to take a job as the director of a solid waste agency in Rutland County, Vermont.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m not waiting around for this,’” Dovey said. “So I said goodbye to New Jersey, and my wife and I moved up there.”

Circa 1981, Dovey was expecting his first child with his wife, Mary, and he had new responsibilities in Vermont, where he had been living for two years. It was then a friend informed Dovey there could be a job opening back home as a project planner. The freeholders had finally decided to delegate waste-management powers to the sewer authority, which had been rechristened as the ACUA.

Dovey worked to help launch the ACUA, helping site a landfill and waste-management plant.

Around 1983, Richard Squires, recently elected Atlantic County executive, then appointed Dovey head of the county Planning Department. Trained as a planner, Dovey worked in that position for seven years, tackling a range of issues, including, according to Press archives, how to manage the growth of the Atlantic City casino industry and the construction of area malls. He also continued to oversee much of the future of the county’s waste-disposal efforts, working to build the county recycling center.

With Haneman retiring in 1990 and the first-choice replacement, authority Vice President John Armstrong, uninterested, Dovey rose to the position to where he would stay for the next 33 years.

His first crisis, the dangling pipe between Atlantic City and Brigantine, was addressed promptly. Dovey said he was eventually able to find divers from area company Ole Hansen & Sons to fix the pipe.

“It was a hairy week for me, first week, oh my God,” Dovey said.

The demands of the job did not let up in Dovey’s first year as ACUA president. State regulators were requiring Atlantic County to close the vast majority of its landfills to protect the Pine Barrens, and Department of Enivronmental Protection Commissioner Chris Daggett rejected a petition from the county to build an ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township, citing complications that birds attracted by waste could cause the nearby Atlantic City International Airport. The ACUA and Dovey worked to build a trash transfer station at the Egg Harbor Township site and contracted Waste Management Co. to haul the waste to a landfill in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

“The whole system was changing,” Dovey said. “There was a big impact of implementing a secure, environmentally sound landfill system and transfer system.”

Although more environmentally sound, waste disposal became significantly more expensive with hauling than it had been unregulated or than it would be if the ACUA was licensed to build its own landfill.

Dovey worked over the next seven years to persuade the DEP to run a landfill in Egg Harbor Township at night, when the birds would not be up to interfere with the airport. It led to the ACUA opening a nighttime landfill circa 1997.

“Bottom line is today, our tipping fees are the lowest in the state,” Dovey said.

The ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township is now set to reach capacity, however, by 2027, and the ACUA has solicited bids for a landfill to which Atlantic County trash can be exported.

In 2005, Dovey introduced both a solar farm and wind farm at the ACUA wastewater plant in Atlantic City to try to offset rising gas prices. Similarly, he began fueling ACUA trucks with compressed natural gas.

The alternative energy sources complemented efforts throughout his tenure to capture emissions, such as methane, from the landfill and convert them into an energy source. The ACUA has a partnership with South Jersey Gas to compress the methane into usable gas.

In 2022, the alternative energy and landfill gas initiatives had collectively cut ACUA costs by $1.65 million, with Dovey saying savings were passed onto county residents, giving them the lowest tipping fees in the state.

Critics of Dovey and the ACUA said the liberalization of the trash industry would make the market more competitive and lower rates, arguing the ACUA’s control of trash ultimately came at the expense of municipalities and ratepayers. One private hauler said in a 1998 Press article about deregulation that he was in the business of “keeping Rick Dovey honest.”

Deregulation put the ACUA on the ropes, requiring it to take on new debt and forcing 26 layoffs by 1999, according to Press archives. In one story, Dovey was reported to have written a simple goal across a white board in the ACUA office: “survival.”

Dovey began a campaign competing with private companies, traveling to the far reaches of Atlantic County municipal halls to sell the ACUA and what he argued was its unique ability to offer cost savings. He stressed the ACUA’s low rates and extolled what he argued were the virtues of having a quasi-public entity manage waste.

“The biggest difference is we’re publicly owned,” Dovey said, noting the ACUA is subject to the oversight of the county executive. “We’re publicly accountable.”