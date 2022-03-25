ACUA opts out of Vineland waste pickup, city still withholding payments

VINELAND — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is ending its waste collection contract with Vineland prematurely, after service disruptions due to a labor shortage led the city to withhold payments.

Since September, the city has paid about half the contracted amount to the ACUA, and in February the authority notified the city it was exercising a termination clause, ACUA President Rick Dovey said Thursday.

"We decided in February that we have to stop this because we can't guess at how much money we're going to get," Dovey said. "We got to draw a line and end it."

ACUA will stop its waste collection in Vineland as of July 21, Dovey said, adding that gives the city ample time to find a new waste collection provider.

"We had put them on notice they breached the contract. You can't breach and then cancel," Vineland Solicitor Richard Tonetta said Friday. "That's an issue for the court, but I hope it doesn't get that far."

The city has gone out to bid for a new trash hauler, Tonetta said, and bids should come in in May.

Tonetta said the city has continued withholding part of the contracted payment to the ACUA, as service remains inconsistent.

The biggest problem has been a shortage of commercial driver's license truck drivers, Dovey has said, a situation worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACUA has taken steps to help some of its laborers qualify for CDLs, including providing free training on site with ACUA trucks.

"Unfortunately, the ACUA has blamed COVID," Tonetta said. "It may have played some role, but through 2020 the service was perfect. It wasn't until they overextended themselves and entered into contracts with Millville that they started to fail."

Dovey had hoped the city would allow the ACUA to move to once-a-week trash collection, he said, but officials would not agree.

But Tonetta said that's because the ACUA could not guarantee consistent pickup even at once weekly.

Vineland paid just under half of what it owed the ACUA from September through December, Dovey has said. Of the $889,000 owed, the city paid $429,000, according to Dovey.

Vineland has paid the ACUA in full for January and February, said Amy Cook-Menzel, the authority's communications manager.

Dovey said the authority is hoping to avoid litigation to receive the money Vineland owes, and he is optimistic both sides can reach an agreement to prevent going to court.

"We are not looking to hurt them, we just don't want our taxpayers to pay for something when there's no service," Tonetta said.

The $31.3 million contract, which was signed in summer 2018, began in January 2019. It provided for twice-a-week trash pickup from the city's 17,000 homes and once-a-week recycling pickup, and included the possibility of moving to weekly trash pickup, Tonetta said.

"We are looking at it on a month-by-month basis," Tonetta said of payments to the ACUA. "If we believe they are meeting the terms of the contract, we pay them. We don't want to take their money, nor do we want them to take ours without providing a service."

The authority also maintains collection contracts with Millville and Bridgeton, so its operations won't leave Cumberland County once the Vineland contract ends.

Other cities the authority services did not stop making payments or pay less, Dovey previously said, even though they sometimes did not get all of their trash or recyclables picked up on time.

Throughout the pandemic, but especially in summer 2021, the authority underwent what Dovey has described as severe labor shortages. The authority took desperate measures to make it through the crunch, including rehiring employees terminated for minor offenses.

Staffing levels have improved, Dovey said Thursday, but problems remain. He said the authority will continue soliciting new hires through advertising and wage increases.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com Twitter @michellebpost

