ACUA operations likely to be affected by Ironman triathlon

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s household hazardous waste drop-off and normal Saturday operations at the solid waste facility on Delilah Road are expected to be significantly impacted by the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City triathlon occurring on the same date.

Residents intending to visit the household hazardous waste drop-off are strongly encouraged to hold their material until the next drop-off event scheduled for Nov. 5, the ACUA said in a news release. If residents cannot wait and must access the facility, they are strongly discouraged from visiting the facility between 7:30 and 11 a.m. The hazardous waste drop-off will remain open until 1 p.m.

Haulers and others intending to visit the solid waste facility are encouraged to avoid the area between 7:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday. To accommodate for the delay, the facility will remain open until 3 p.m. for solid waste disposal only, the ACUA said.

If you must access the facility during these hours, Egg Harbor Township police and race organizers advise that Doughty Road will provide the safest access to the facility. Drivers should expect long wait times and heavy delays.

For more information, call the ACUA at 609-272-6950.

In addition to Delilah Road, traffic during the triathlon is expected to be affected in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Egg Harbor Township and Absecon, according to Atlantic City police.

On the Atlantic City Expressway, Exits 1-5 will be closed from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers entering the city on the Black Horse Pike from West Atlantic City should plan to turn onto West End Avenue or take the toll road into Margate to avoid Albany Avenue. The expressway's Brigantine Connector will be closed, police said.

Delays and detours also are expected along Delilah Road, Westcoat Road, Fire Road and New Road from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., police said. Mill Road, Fire Road, Westcoat Road and Ohio Avenue in Absecon should experience delays from 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.