ACUA hosts event for National Drive Electric Week

Gov. Phil Murphy has set a goal of registering 330,000 EVs in New Jersey by 2025, according to New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program. If registration of this many EVs is successful, the program’s website says, it would reduce emissions from the transportation sector and help reach the goals of New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan and the Global Warming Response Act.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has launched a grant program intended to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at popular New Jersey tourism destinations. Charging locations could include boardwalks, parks and other attractions, according to a news release from the agency. Overnight lodging establishments could apply for as many as six level-two chargers and two fast chargers through the program.

Locally, electric vehicle charging stations can be found in places such as the parking lot of the Lidl grocery store on Fire Road. Several charging stations can be found in Atlantic City.

The ACUA event featured a range of electric cars, motorcycles and bicycles. Companies in attendance included Tesla, BMW, Toyota and Pedego.

Zero’s SR/F model is a fully electric motorcycle that can go 0-60 in 3.3 seconds. A full charge to this bike would get you 130 miles worth of range. An average full charge takes about an hour and a half.