ACUA hosts event for National Drive Electric Week

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — “Who is able to make an electric car the way that Tesla does? No one,” Ken Barbour said as he stood surrounded by electric vehicles in the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s environmental park.
Barbour, of Vincentown, Burlington County, owns a 2018 Tesla Model 3. He says there is nothing to dislike about owning a Tesla.
“You can update your car like you do with your cellphone. What other car company is able to update your software system through the air? None,” said Barbour. “My Tesla is a 2018 model, but the software in it is up to date with latest 2021 models.”
While he makes a pretty good pitch for Teslas, Barbour was at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s Delilah Road facility Wednesday with two Zero brand electric motorcycles on behalf of Mt. Holly Motorsports as part of a National Drive Electric Week event hosted by the authority.
The ACUA also held an informative Zoom session on EVs before the gathering at the environmental park. The discussion featured electric vehicle industry experts who shared the latest developments and incentives for New Jersey drivers and fleet owners.
“Drive Electric week gives community members a chance to see how real people and local businesses are using, enjoying and benefiting from EVs,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said in a news release.
Gov. Phil Murphy has set a goal of registering 330,000 EVs in New Jersey by 2025, according to New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program. If registration of this many EVs is successful, the program’s website says, it would reduce emissions from the transportation sector and help reach the goals of New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan and the Global Warming Response Act.
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has launched a grant program intended to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at popular New Jersey tourism destinations. Charging locations could include boardwalks, parks and other attractions, according to a news release from the agency. Overnight lodging establishments could apply for as many as six level-two chargers and two fast chargers through the program.
Locally, electric vehicle charging stations can be found in places such as the parking lot of the Lidl grocery store on Fire Road. Several charging stations can be found in Atlantic City.
The ACUA event featured a range of electric cars, motorcycles and bicycles. Companies in attendance included Tesla, BMW, Toyota and Pedego.
Zero’s SR/F model is a fully electric motorcycle that can go 0-60 in 3.3 seconds. A full charge to this bike would get you 130 miles worth of range. An average full charge takes about an hour and a half.
“These bikes are a great alternative to have as a daily commuter,” Barbour said.
The motorcycles charge the same way you would charge an electric car and are accessible to a normal house outlet.
Also in attendance was Pedego Electric bikes. On average, a Pedego bike can get 50 miles worth of range to a full charge. If you decide you would rather pedal the bike, it won’t drain the battery.
For more information on National Drive Electric Week, visit driveelectricweek.org.
