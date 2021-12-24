ACUA hopeful new training course will reverse driver shortage

The program is achievable through an UPSKILL: NJ Incumbent Worker Training Grant from the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office, which will cover half the cost for the authority. Similar training could cost individuals about $5,000, the authority said.

Interested employees received encouragement and support from the ACUA to prepare for their test, including guidance for the written test to get a permit and being paired with a CDL driver for behind-the-wheel practice on-site, once a permit was obtained.

“Before this pilot program, these steps were a definite help to interested employees, and many were able to earn their CDLs to advance in their careers," Hunt added. "However, the new regulations, coupled with the changing employment landscape, have made it imperative to look beyond what worked in the past."