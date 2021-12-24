ACUA hopeful new training course will reverse driver shortage

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is hoping new federal regulations will attract CDL drivers as it deals with lingering staffing shortages.
Next month, the authority will launch a pilot training program where prospective CDL drivers will be trained at its Environmental Park off Delilah Road, in Egg Harbor Township. Those eligible will be trained for 40 hours over five Saturdays. The course will be provided by Mike’s Driving School, in Williamstown, Gloucester County.
Human Resources Director Sharon Hunt said having employees train on-site will allow them to get one-on-one experience with their vehicles, preparing them for their job more immediately than a private instructor would.
"The training program will limit class size to allow new drivers to maximize learning," Hunt said in a statement Thursday.
The program will begin before federal regulations on CDL training take effect in February, where prospective drivers will not have to pay for their instruction.
The program is achievable through an UPSKILL: NJ Incumbent Worker Training Grant from the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office, which will cover half the cost for the authority. Similar training could cost individuals about $5,000, the authority said.
Interested employees received encouragement and support from the ACUA to prepare for their test, including guidance for the written test to get a permit and being paired with a CDL driver for behind-the-wheel practice on-site, once a permit was obtained.
“Before this pilot program, these steps were a definite help to interested employees, and many were able to earn their CDLs to advance in their careers," Hunt added. "However, the new regulations, coupled with the changing employment landscape, have made it imperative to look beyond what worked in the past."
The ACUA has been shorthanded, particularly in its collections department, President Rick Dovey has previously said. The company's feeble staff numbers have prompted its officials to consider new measures to attract employees, including holding job fairs and offering higher starting wages.
“Like many other industries and businesses across the nation, we are in need of drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses,” Dovey said in a statement Thursday.
"This will allow existing employees to build their skills and earn a valuable credential to enhance their careers and salaries, while helping us to meet our employment needs,” Dovey said.
Over the past year, the Atlantic County Workforce Development Office has extended its focus from helping prospective employees to working directly with companies to help them fulfill their needs.
“The Workforce Development Office has been a great resource for us," Dovey said. "They recognize the need to diversify employment opportunities in our area and have been very helpful. We are really pleased to be able to offer this new program to our employees — it’s a win for everyone."
