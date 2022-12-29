ACUA holiday drive yields nearly 18,000 pounds of food

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority took in 17,913 pounds of food this month as part of its annual holiday food drive.

Over two weeks in December, ACUA staff picked up donated food left out by area residents beside their waste, to be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the ACUA said Thursday.

Nearly 70,000 people in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties don't have enough healthy food to eat, including one in five children, the ACUA said.

Prices at grocery stores have risen drastically in the past year, increasing the demand on food banks, the ACUA said.

“The ACUA has partnered with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, on this drive for 32 years,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said. “Since our first collection in 1991, the drive has netted more than 1 million pounds in donations, which is an incredible accomplishment for both organizations."