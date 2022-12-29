 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ACUA holiday drive yields nearly 18,000 pounds of food

  • 0
ACUA

Atlantic County Utilities Authority workers gather food donations collected as part of the company's annual holiday food drive to help the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

 Atlantic County Utilities Authority, provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority took in 17,913 pounds of food this month as part of its annual holiday food drive.

Over two weeks in December, ACUA staff picked up donated food left out by area residents beside their waste, to be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the ACUA said Thursday.

Nearly 70,000 people in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties don't have enough healthy food to eat, including one in five children, the ACUA said.

Prices at grocery stores have risen drastically in the past year, increasing the demand on food banks, the ACUA said.

“The ACUA has partnered with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, on this drive for 32 years,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said. “Since our first collection in 1991, the drive has netted more than 1 million pounds in donations, which is an incredible accomplishment for both organizations."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China loosens travel restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News