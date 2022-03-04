ACUA holds town hall on Pleasantville waste transfer station proposal

PLEASANTVILLE — A town hall Thursday about a proposed rail-transfer station for construction and demolition debris waste to be built off West Washington Avenue drew questions and concerns from residents and neighbors.

Developer James DiNatale said he'd heard residents' concerns and would take them into consideration. But he also asserted that the project's biggest opponent didn't provide accurate information to residents.

The meeting at St. Mary's Episcopal Church was hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, which has organized a “Stop the Dump” campaign against the proposal.

ACUA President Rick Dovey opened the meeting with the recent history of waste disposal in Atlantic County, recalling the obstacles to securing approval for the current landfill in Egg Harbor Township. He then listed his criticisms of the project.

Dovey argued the proposed facility, about 8,000 square feet, was not large enough to handle the waste load it would be scheduled to receive.

He cited data concerning the amount of construction and demolition waste the ACUA took into its landfill during a sample period from August through November 2021 and said the developer had underestimated the number of trucks that would be coming into the facility per day. The resultant buildup of traffic on Washington Avenue would be detrimental to residents and commuters. He also said pollution from noise and smells from the facility would pose a nuisance to neighbors.

David Carrington, a lifelong city resident, said Pleasantville has a history of mismanaging waste treatment. He said the planned rail-transfer station would run too close to the Washington Avenue School, which is about a mile away, and feared noise and debris waste would negatively impact the elementary students there.

“I encourage the citizens of Pleasantville to go to the next City Council meeting (Monday) and voice their opinion, because Pleasantville can only handle so much,” Carrington said. “Citizens of Pleasantville, stand up, enough is enough.”

DiNatale, who attended the meeting, said much of what Dovey said had been wrong, but he still thought the meeting had gone well.

DiNatale has previously disputed ACUA criticisms about the size of the proposed station, arguing that similarly sized facilities exist in other parts of the state. He also said the facility would be well filtered and not cause any noise or smell troubles for residents, while overall traffic would actually be reduced by diverting trucks away from the ACUA landfill.

The station is expected to handle 100,000 tons of debris per year, which it would ship via rail line to a landfill in Ohio. Pleasantville would be paid a $4-per-ton transfer fee, amounting to an estimated $400,000 in annual revenue for the city.

Governing bodies at the county and city levels have expressed support for the project. The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution endorsing the project in December by a 7-0 vote. Pleasantville City Council voted 5-2 to pass a resolution endorsing the project in May.

One county official is questioning the ACUA's spending to fight the project.

At Tuesday’s Atlantic County Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said she had obtained invoices through a public records request showing the ACUA had paid $10,721 on the campaign to oppose the transfer station.

“It is inappropriate for the ACUA to be spending public money in this manner,” Fitzpatrick said. “What else is going on with public money? … What else is being done by ACUA staff that isn’t related to ACUA jobs?”

She proposed the board investigate. Counsel to the county commissioners Richard Andrien is researching whether the commissioners have the authority to look into the issue. If they do, a resolution will be on the commissioners’ next agenda, Fitzpatrick said.

Priscilla Noel, a city resident, said Thursday the city should seek input from nearby businesses about the project. She said she feared those businesses could be put off by the transfer station and decide to leave the city, depriving it of much needed economic activity. She raised additional concerns about pollution and traffic congestion, all things that could have an especially harsh impact on Pleasantville.

Noel said she believed the city was being singled out as a place for the station because of its racial and ethnic demographics.

“The population predominantly is Hispanic and Black,” Noel said. “I’m going to say it, so why do we have to take it when we take it again and again and again?”

Ty Bey, a resident and activist from Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, or CROPS, said more involvement by residents could lead to better environmental and community outcomes.

“I do encourage the community, when we get opportunities like this, please sit in, because you get educated, you get knowledge about what’s actually happening right in front of you,” Bey said. “That’s the missing component in most communities, the community is not involved.”

Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

