The Atlantic County Utilities Authority has been awarded $100,000 for the installation of electric vehicle chargers, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities said Monday.
The first set of grants supplies $755,000 for 43 chargers to 16 applicants across the state, the BPU said Monday in a news release.
Vineland-based Riggins Inc. also received $100,000 for chargers, according to the BPU.
“Our Electric Vehicle charger incentive programs are national models as we continue to encourage New Jerseyans to go electric,” said BPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “Our ultimate goal is to dramatically reduce emissions and help us meet Gov. Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2035."
The grant program helps spread electric vehicle infrastructure so those vehicles' owners have a place to recharge their automobiles, Fiordaliso said.
A second round of grants is expected to be announced later this year, and applicants have until May 22 to submit their inquiries.
