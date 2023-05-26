The Atlantic County Utilities Authority was recently recognized as the second leading donor in the New Jersey Employees Charitable Campaign, with $51,314 raised by employees.
The NJECC allows state and local municipal employees to contribute to various charities through payroll deductions. This is the sixth year the ACUA has participated in the program. The ACUA was second in the state in contributions to the program, behind only Rutgers University.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.