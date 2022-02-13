Activity at American libraries increase despite lower physical attendance

American public libraries have seen physical attendance decline for a decade — but with the advent of new digital ways to access books and other materials, libraries are more active than ever before.

WordsRated, a research organization that analyzes books, literature, publishing and reading, published a report Wednesday analyzing the state of American public libraries. Nick Rizzo, the WordsRated research director, said the report was compiled over three months and involved the analysis of data from 17,500 libraries across the country. Its analysis focuses on a period before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 1992 to 2019.

The report found that visits to libraries in the United States declined about 21.2% between 2009 and 2019 and that there were 19.2% fewer books being borrowed in 2019 than in 2013. The fall in attendance came after a 17-year increase in visits, rising 34.5% between 1992 and 2009. Per-capita visits to libraries likewise fell over a five-year period, dropping 14.8% between 2014 and 2019. The decrease in attendance was mirrored by a fall in books being physically checked out of libraries.

There were about 4.5 visits per capita in New Jersey in 2019, giving it the 19th highest rate of attendance of the 50 states, according to additional data sent to The Press of Atlantic City Tuesday. Visits per New Jersey library were good for about 93,205, making for the 10th lowest rate in the country. Its 4.8 libraries per 100,000 people, meanwhile, made for the 14th lowest rate. New Jersey libraries collectively had over 25.0 million books, 13.3 million e-books and 10.9 million audiobooks, ranking 9th, 13th and 10th highest in the country respectively.

The declining interest in physically visiting libraries belies the growth in overall library activity. Total library collection size increased by 113.3% from 1992 to 2019, largely on the strength of a growing digital collection, which more than tripled in size between 2014 and 2019. Physical collections fell during the same time period by about 8.2%.

A majority of materials available in American libraries are now digital, according to the report, eclipsing 54.7% of the total collection in 2019. By contrast, total collections were over 97% physical in 2010 and over 99% physical in 2003.

The shift to digital was paired with an overall increase in use of the library collection. The rate of collection-use per registered borrower has increased to over 16.8 library items per user in 2019, which is up over 10.7% from 2014. When people do use items from library it does tend to still mostly be physical, with physical use making up over 62.6% of the total.

Collection use per capita in New Jersey was about 5.9, ranking 38th among the 50 states, although it had recently grown. Over 89.2% of library materials borrowed from New Jersey libraries were physical, making for the 8th highest physical-use rate in the country.

The average cost of operating libraries in the United States steadily grew, to $765,715 in 2019, amounting to a more than 17% increase over the cost in 2014 and having tripled since 1992. The costs are mostly administrative, with about 89.1% attributable to staff and related expenses and a little over a tenth attributable to library collections.

While government funding of libraries has fallen, they are still running a collective surplus of over $17 billion thanks to fines and fees as well as donations and grants. New Jersey libraries had the seventh highest total funding in the country at over $509.7 million, although they had recently showed relatively weak funding growth.

