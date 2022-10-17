Activists, Stockton researchers to investigate immigrant needs

El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City y Pueblos Cercanos, a local immigrants rights group, is launching a project to assess the needs of the Latino communities in Atlantic City and Pleasantville.

The group is partnering with researchers from Stockton University to directly reach out to residents and address what they believe to be problems of dire inequity and a lack of opportunity.

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez, the executive director of El Pueblo Unido, said that the needs of the cities’ populations have often been neglected and a holistic evaluation is long overdue.

“Being born and raised by this community, we understand the everyday struggles that our community members suffer from, often in silence,” Moreno-Rodriguez said in a news release. “But we also know that there is a severe lack of resources and community outreach that has been dedicated to solving our communities’ underlying problems.”

The project, described as a “community needs assessment,” will take a multifaceted approach to connect with residents. Stockton researchers and El Pueblo Unido members are to survey a targeted 1,000 Latino residents, to gauge their thoughts on a range of issues that affect their long-term health and daily lives.

The surveys will be conducted in English and Spanish and will take the forms of both questionnaires and focus-group sessions. The approach seeks to have communities participate more directly in the study so that the questions it explores are relevant and culturally informed.

Among the areas of study include education, employment, housing and transportation in Latino communities. The study will also collect data on important poverty metrics, such as hunger and financial insecurity, while examining obstacles to different economic opportunities, such as language and legal barriers.

It will also evaluate their trust in different public institutions, such as law enforcement and local governments.

Stockton Associate Professor Robin Hernandez-Mekonnen is the study’s principal investigator. She said that the study would allow for local governments and other service providers to better understand how they can help their growing immigrant communities.

“Atlantic City and Pleasantville have seen notable changes in demographics in recent decades, with prominent growth among migrant communities,” Hernandez-Mekonnen said in the news release. “It is socially responsible for these municipalities to understand and address unmet needs of its residents, to ensure the well-being of the community.”

El Pueblo Unido has been active in immigrants-rights advocacy over the last year. It assumed a large role in organizing the protest to have Pleasantville City Council revoke the mercantile license of Centerfolds Cabaret – the strip club which 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman attended just before his death. They continue to provide support to the Mayren-Guzman family and the local Latino community as they demand justice.

The group has also been active in advocating for state legislation to make drivers’ licenses available to undocumented immigrants and have helped establish various resources for immigrants, including English and legal-services classes. One of its mission statements is to increase immigrant representation in local government, as cities across the area continue to grow more diverse.

El Pueblo Unido organizers argue that these large group of constituents are not able to participate in local government and communicate their needs. Roughly one-third of Atlantic City residents and half of Pleasantville residents are Hispanic or Latino, according to 2021 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau cited in the news release. About 30.8% and 28% of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, respectively, are immigrants.

“These numbers represent the stories and the plight of hardworking, honest community members that you may never see at a City Council Meeting or a Board of Education meeting,” said Irvin Moreno-Rodriguez, the chairman of the El Pueblo Unido board and Cristian’s brother. “These community members are elsewhere struggling and working long hours in labor intensive service industry jobs in order to just survive. Our hope is that this survey will answer questions about these community members that have been ignored for far too long.”

Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez argued there remains a trust deficit between immigrant communities, local governments, law enforcement, service providers and other public-facing institutions that have foreclosed opportunity to immigrants in the region.

“This community needs assessment seeks to expose this marginalization in order to address it head on,” Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez said. “Ultimately, many of our community members feel that no one has been genuinely advocating for them in decision making spaces and behind closed doors, especially when it comes to allocating resources – and we are here to change that.”

El Pueblo Unido organizers and Stockton researches said they intend to share these results with officials in local and state governments, as well as representatives from educational and social-service institutions. The results of the study are to come in spring 2023.