Activists call on South Jerseyans to partake in Newark voting rights march

ATLANTIC CITY — A handful of religious and local leaders stood in the city's wind-chilled air Monday asking for area residents to join a march for voting rights next weekend in Newark.

From the Civil Rights Garden in the resort, the group stood under the archway saying now is the time to start planning for the march on April 4, which will mark the anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The planned demonstration has been endorsed by 125 various organizations, including labor unions and religious groups, and is meant to serve as a public condemnation of various pieces of legislation introduced in states nationwide, said Steven Young, president of National Action Network South Jersey Chapter.

The march, set to take place 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Statue at Springfield Avenue and West Market Street, is primarily to protest the many new laws and bills introduced that the group says disproportionally target Black and minority people.

The march also has been supported by national civil rights activists, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, who was prepared to speak Monday but was unable to due to a scheduling conflict, organizers said.

Young said community support, especially from younger people, is the only true way to secure Civil Rights across the United States for Black people. He added the nation is still not at a point where Dr. King wanted before he was killed in 1968. He also said more people need to unite for a common goal to ensure Civil Rights and voting equality.

"When we march in the streets, everybody — every human being — benefits," Young said.

The “Million People’s March for Voting Rights, Equality, Democracy and Peace” is being organized by the Newark-based People’s Organization for Progress. It comes at a time when legislation, brought on by Republican lawmakers nationwide, continues to gain support in several states' governing bodies. Those against such legislation have said many are simply meant to suppress votes from certain sectors.

In many states such as Texas, laws have already been enacted, but the federal government has continued taking steps to pass federal legislation that would prevent some of the states from enforcing their laws.

This week, the Biden administration filed another lawsuit, this time against Texas, over rights legislation. The newest challenge by the Justice Department, which seeks to undo newly drawn county precincts in the tourist hub of Galveston, is the first under Biden to aim for local voting changes in Texas. The suit claims the new laws disenfranchise Black and Hispanic voters.

Biden's administration also has sued Texas over its efforts against mail-in ballots and outlawing drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling places.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has vowed to trump any effort to pass similar laws in the Garden State.

But a push from lawmakers isn't enough, says Lawrence Hamm, founder of the People’s Organization for Progress. Hamm, like Young, said Americans must continue pushing to stop these types of voting laws from going into effect.

"Voting rights are under the most intense attack seen since the 1950s, since the Civil Rights Movement," Hamm said.

Like King, Hamm says he advocates for social justice, especially in the Black community. But he also says he shares King's vision of peace, suggesting the U.S. do more to prevent war and social disruption.

"We are spending more on weapons than we are on human needs," Hamm said, adding that "we want peace."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

