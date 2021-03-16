Activist Steve Young resigns from Atlantic City Planning Board, Citizens Advisory Board

Young believes the city's elected officials should be more involved in supporting the Black community. He also accused Small of protecting his wife's cousin Kayan Frazier, 28, who last month pleaded guilty to exploitation of a child.

"I exposed the fact that he was involved with what happened with his cousin, him being a political pedophile protector he knew the things he was doing," Young said.

Frazier worked as a substitute teacher at the Pennsylvania Avenue School, where Small's wife, La'Quetta, was the principal, from 2015 to 2017. He was dismissed for inappropriate conduct with a minor, according to court papers, but was able to get a job with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

Regarding the accusations of protecting Frazier, Small's lawyer, Ed Jacobs, has said the claims are lies and will be addressed formally and forcefully by the Smalls.

Now that he's resigned, Young said he plans to continue his activism.