Activist Steve Young resigns from Atlantic City Planning Board, Citizens Advisory Board

ATLANTIC CITY — Seven months after activist Steve Young was arrested during a Black Lives Matter march, he has resigned from the city's Planning Board and Citizens Advisory Board.
Young, 60, resigned March 4, citing issues with Mayor Marty Small Sr. as his primary reason for leaving.
"Because I spoke up about the Black community and the Black agenda … he (Small) felt the need to get rid of me," Young said during an interview last week.
A representative for Small's office said the mayor had no comment on Young's resignation.
City officials had been calling on Young to resign since the July 4 protest where Young and six other activists were arrested for stopping traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway. The seven are still awaiting trial in that case.
The demonstration was one of many protests that came after George Floyd died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. Young cites Floyd's death and the ensuing protests in his resignation letter.
"The police involved killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, choked by the knee of a white man brought to light and caused many protests and demonstrations with Black Lives Matter and what the Black community have experienced for many years," Young wrote. "During this summer, I spoke up for the Black Community with a Black Agenda to bring about solutions to our community. Only to be arrested for four peaceful protests and threatened by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and City Council to be removed from volunteer, unpaid public positions on Atlantic City Planning Board and Atlantic City (Citizens) Advisory Board."
Young believes the city's elected officials should be more involved in supporting the Black community. He also accused Small of protecting his wife's cousin Kayan Frazier, 28, who last month pleaded guilty to exploitation of a child.
"I exposed the fact that he was involved with what happened with his cousin, him being a political pedophile protector he knew the things he was doing," Young said.
Frazier worked as a substitute teacher at the Pennsylvania Avenue School, where Small's wife, La'Quetta, was the principal, from 2015 to 2017. He was dismissed for inappropriate conduct with a minor, according to court papers, but was able to get a job with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.
Regarding the accusations of protecting Frazier, Small's lawyer, Ed Jacobs, has said the claims are lies and will be addressed formally and forcefully by the Smalls.
Now that he's resigned, Young said he plans to continue his activism.
"It's better for me to help my community by not having the position," Young said. "When God gives you the power to do something, you don't need a title. I'm going to take the experience and talent I have and speak up for those who can't speak up for themselves. I'm going to continue to do what I've been doing but not have the title involved with government because they’ve failed us."
