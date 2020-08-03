ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Police Department bolstered its ranks Monday with the promotions of eight officers.
The promotions include the first female deputy chief in the department's history, two captains, four lieutenants and one Class II becoming a full-time officer.
"These well-deserved promotions are reflective of my administration’s commitment to support the needs of the Atlantic City Police Department and enhance public safety throughout the entire city," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday in a prepared statement. "I salute the dedicated women and men who are 'Atlantic City’s finest' and wholeheartedly embrace their collective efforts as they protect and serve the citizens and taxpayers of our great city."
Bridget Pierce was promoted to deputy chief, Mary Grace Cooke and Douglas Pierce were promoted to captain, Monica Coursey, Donnell Holland, Henry White III and Kevin Fair were each promoted to lieutenant and Kushal Laroiya was elevated from a Class II to officer.
"(The state Department of Community Affairs) approves and applauds these promotions and acknowledges what an outstanding accomplishment it is for these individual officers," said Lisa Ryan, a spokesperson for the agency. "It is our expectation that these police leaders will make us proud as they further public safety in Atlantic City."
Monday's promotions were the third round of departmental elevations since December.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.