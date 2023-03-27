Throughout April, customers shopping at ACME’s Sea Isle City location can benefit the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council 3560 by purchasing reusable bags.

The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sea Isle City has been selected as April’s ACME Give Back Where it Counts Reusable Bag Program beneficiary. The Council will receive a $1 donation from each $3 reusable shopping bag purchased.

The Give Back Bag Program has donated more than $150,000 to more than 2,100 nonprofits since the program began in August 2019.

“Our Council is excited about being selected for this opportunity to earn funds to be used in our local community,” said Ed McFadden, grand knight of Council 3560. “It will help us to contribute food and other necessary items to the needy. We thank ACME for selecting us for this important opportunity. All proceeds will go to supplying food to those in need in Cape May County.”

To learn more about the Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Church, email mcfaddene1@comcast.net. For more information on the ACME Give Back Bag Program, visit acme.2givelocal.com.