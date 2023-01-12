 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACIT student wins 2nd District Congressional APP Challenge

Nathanael Gaw, a junior at Atlantic County Institute of Technology, won the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for New Jersey's Second Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Thursday. 

Gaw of Egg Harbor Township, created an app called "Weather Map," which shows weather conditions along a driving route, Van Drew said in a press release.

The app uses Google Map Services for route itineraries and then calculates all the possible routes in 60-minute intervals, according to Van Drew's office.

From there, the app will display the weather conditions of the location at arrival time, as well as shows snapshots of the weather forecast at each 60-minute interval of driving time.

"I want to congratulate Nathanael Gaw for all the time and hard-work he put into the creation of Weather Map," said Congressman Van Drew. "The effort and dedication put into the app submissions this year were outstanding. I am so proud of Nathanael, as well as every other student who submitted an app this year, and I wish all of our South Jersey students the best of luck in their future endeavors."

The App Challenge is open to local middle and high school students. They are asked to submit a developed application (app). The entries are judged based on impact, structure, function, technical capability of coding, and innovation, Van Drews office said.

