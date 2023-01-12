ACIT student wins 2nd Congressional District App Challenge

Nathanael Gaw, a junior at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing, won the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, said Thursday.

Gaw of Egg Harbor Township, created an app called "Weather Map" that shows weather conditions along a driving route, Van Drew said in a news release.

The app uses Google Map Services for route itineraries and then calculates all the possible routes in 60-minute intervals, according to Van Drew's office.

From there, the app will display the weather conditions of the location at arrival time, as well as snapshots of the weather forecast at each 60-minute interval of driving time.

"I want to congratulate Nathanael Gaw for all the time and hard work he put into the creation of Weather Map," said Van Drew. "The effort and dedication put into the app submissions this year were outstanding. I am so proud of Nathanael, as well as every other student who submitted an app this year, and I wish all of our South Jersey students the best of luck in their future endeavors."

The App Challenge is open to local middle and high school students. They are asked to submit a developed app. The entries are judged based on impact, structure, function, technical capability of coding and innovation, Van Drew's office said.