ACIT baseball players clean up Hamilton nature preserve

“Not only do we want to be a very good baseball program, but we want to make sure we are making our mark in the community and classroom, as well,” Coyle said. “I’m very excited with the amount of turnout from these guys, choosing to do some volunteer activities with us.”

Christian Hawkes has been dedicated to ACIT for four years, saying he enjoys getting involved with the baseball program outside the diamond. The senior pitcher and infielder also did not mind working in the 30-degree weather because he was eager to help, adding his team also cleaned up a road in Mays Landing last year.

+3 2020 school board election candidates in South Jersey The following are candidates running in contested races for local Boards of Education. Candi…

“I just want to help out my community,” said Hawkes, 17, of Egg Harbor Township. “It was a little upsetting seeing that people still treat the world like this, throwing trash anywhere they want. They treat it like it’s a dump. I am happy to be out here with my friends, coaches and other people helping out the community.”

Since the preserve is owned by the state, McCardell praised Hamilton Township Public Works Director Brett Noll for getting the permission to clean up the land. Police directed traffic on Ocean Heights Avenue to ensure the safety of the volunteers hauling out the trash, as the road is very narrow.