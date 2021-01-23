ACIT baseball players clean up Hamilton nature preserve

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County Institute of Technology baseball coach Sean Coyle was disturbed.
The 39-year-old Linwood resident took his children on a nature adventure this past summer in the Gravelly Run section of the Hamilton Preserve.
But he saw more than just the great outdoors.
Litter and trash were scattered all over the ground in the area that contains a sitting body of water and a tributary to the Great Egg Harbor River. From beer and soda cans to plastic containers and old lawn furniture, Coyle was disappointed by the scene and wanted to do something about it.
“This is a place I came to as a kid,” said Coyle, noting that animals such as frogs, snakes, turtles, ospreys and other types of wildlife dwell there. “Now, I bring my kids here. It’s a really neat nature place.”
Members of the ACIT baseball program teamed up with Hamilton Township Clean Communities, Public Works and police, and volunteers from surrounding communities to clean up Gravelly Run on Saturday morning.
The New Jersey Natural Lands Trust owns the preserve and also assisted with the cleanup. More than 45 people, including about 20 from ACIT, collected mounds of litter and waste, placing them in trash bags, backhoe loader tractors and trash bins.
Coyle, who organized the event, posted pictures of the littered preserve on Facebook after seeing the scene last summer, which led to conversations with Clean Communities coordinator LuAnne McCardell and New Jersey Natural Lands Trust preserve manager Martin Rapp.
“I thought it was a great service idea,” Coyle said. “Instead of letting this beautiful piece of nature go to waste, we could organize and put a little effort in and get people here to help clean it up.”
Rapp said the trust owns 130 preserves across the state, totaling about 370,000 acres. The Hamilton Preserve is about 3,000 acres. The pond at Gravelly Run was a result of mining from years ago. But people use the pond for swimming and the area surrounding it for drinking, campfires and parties, which are not allowed and are the reason for the mess. The Gravelly Run stream is about 200 feet from the pond, and the litter sometimes winds up in the river.
“It was nice of (Coyle) to offer his baseball team to help do this work,” said Rapp, who noted the trust does not have enough staff or resources to “pick up after other people who are thoughtless.”
“It was sad to see how abused this is because of people doing illegal activity,” Rapp added. “We want people to come here and enjoy the outdoors, but not in those ways.”
Coyle wants to instill good values in his players, and Saturday was the perfect opportunity.
“Not only do we want to be a very good baseball program, but we want to make sure we are making our mark in the community and classroom, as well,” Coyle said. “I’m very excited with the amount of turnout from these guys, choosing to do some volunteer activities with us.”
Christian Hawkes has been dedicated to ACIT for four years, saying he enjoys getting involved with the baseball program outside the diamond. The senior pitcher and infielder also did not mind working in the 30-degree weather because he was eager to help, adding his team also cleaned up a road in Mays Landing last year.
“I just want to help out my community,” said Hawkes, 17, of Egg Harbor Township. “It was a little upsetting seeing that people still treat the world like this, throwing trash anywhere they want. They treat it like it’s a dump. I am happy to be out here with my friends, coaches and other people helping out the community.”
Since the preserve is owned by the state, McCardell praised Hamilton Township Public Works Director Brett Noll for getting the permission to clean up the land. Police directed traffic on Ocean Heights Avenue to ensure the safety of the volunteers hauling out the trash, as the road is very narrow.
“It is such a beautiful area and a highly trafficked area, especially in the summertime,” McCardell said. “We just wanted to make sure to clean it up in hopes people will clean up after themselves. We just wish they would take their trash with them.”
Coyle agreed.
“It’s a beautiful place,” he said. “I’m excited to see so many people care about this piece of land and want to clean it up.”
