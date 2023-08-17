ATLANTIC CITY — Without a functioning bathroom sink and tub in her home for the past 2½ months, Connie Harris has been forced to find other ways to wash up.

Occasionally, she walks a few blocks from her home in Stanley Holmes Village to a relative’s house where she can shower. Most days, she heats a large bowl of water in her kitchen and then carries it to her bedroom for a makeshift bath.

“An animal is living better than me,” said Harris, 57, who has lived in the two-bedroom red brick row home with her son for more than a decade. Referencing a small notebook where she tracks her interactions with the landlord and its contractors, Harris said she has not had a bathroom sink or tub since June 5.

Her situation is the latest example of what residents of the 420-unit public housing development in the city’s Midtown section have experienced in the past year, according to South Jersey Legal Services, the firm representing 87 Stanley Holmes tenants in a lawsuit filed against the Atlantic City Housing Authority over “unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”

Matt Doherty, who became the Housing Authority’s executive director in May, did not respond to a request for comment.

Richard DeLucry, an attorney with Cooper Levenson and the Housing Authority’s general counsel, said the agency over the past year has addressed some of the most serious issues at Stanley Holmes, and hired a director of maintenance and other staff to help with repairs.

“The things we can see and control, we’ve done everything we can,” DeLucry said.

On Friday morning, both sides will return to Atlantic County Superior Court, where Judge John C. Porto will consider a motion filed last month by Olga Pomar, an attorney with South Jersey Legal Services, that asks the judge to enforce the court order he issued Dec. 21.

Pomar’s contention is the Housing Authority has missed many of the critical deadlines in Porto’s previous motion, including requirements that the public housing agency establish a timeline of plans for repairs with the court, provide residents with a system to report maintenance requests, improve safety of gas service lines and ensure reliable heat and hot water at Stanley Holmes.

“Given the amount of delays and the amount of problems that have arisen,” Pomar told The Press of Atlantic City, “it’s very reasonable to ask for that kind of oversight, rather than just accepting their representations that they’re working on it.”

Thought not a named plaintiff in the case, Harris’ plight epitomizes what tenants have had to endure, Pomar said.

Pomar first notified the Housing Authority on June 13 that she lacked a bathroom tub and sink, and asked about the status of inspections and repairs of gas lines, court records show. “Please let us know what steps the Housing Authority intends to take to address this situation as soon as possible,” Pomar wrote in an email to DeLucry.

“It just slipped through the cracks,” DeLucry said Wednesday. Following questions from The Press, the agency’s Chief Operating Officer Tom Sahlin said he would contact the maintenance department to complete work on Harris’ bathroom, but he did not know when its workers would start on the job, DeLucry said.

A year ago, the Housing Authority began hiring contractors under an emergency declaration to address urgent projects throughout Stanley Holmes, including fixes to broken gas lines and sewer lines, boilers, furnaces and heating systems, and mold remediation.

But in early June, just days after a crew had pulled apart Harris’ bathroom, the Housing Authority told all its contractors to stop their work. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees and helps fund the Housing Authority, had rejected the local agency’s latest emergency contracts and instructed it to rebid work at Stanley Holmes through a competitive process.

HUD’s decision was based on the Housing Authority failing to follow federal procurement standards, according to a compliance report it sent June 12 to the local authority.

Harris and other Stanley Holmes residents said they are grateful for the repairs that have been made recently, but the work stoppage — especially the halt in gas line replacement — is a concern.

“I always worry about gas leaks,” Davon Brown, the lead plaintiff in the litigation and a resident of Stanley Holmes for 10 years, wrote in a June 17 letter to the court.

A report sent to the Housing Authority in late March by The 360 Group of Companies, a Philadelphia-based construction management firm, said the gas pipes in all Stanley Holmes buildings have deteriorated and should be replaced because they “could create life-threatening gas leaks at any time.”

The gas pipes have been replaced in 18 out of the 31 buildings in the Stanley community, according to court records, but replacements have yet to happen at the remaining 13 buildings.

In its July 31 response to the plaintiffs’ recent motion, the Housing Authority told the court that gas leak testing would restart during the first week of August and if any leaks are detected, the same contractor will handle pipe replacement.

But Stanley Holmes residents said that didn’t happen. Then on Wednesday, DeLucry said the testing would begin the next day. Replacement of other gas lines will go through the competitive bidding process. When that will occur, however, is unclear, frustrating residents since “its failure to go through proper procurement procedures despite having adequate time to do so” contributed to the two-month disruption in that work, Pomar wrote in an Aug. 11 reply brief.

She criticized the Housing Authority for “its refusal to give specifics, present a comprehensive plan and offer a proposed reasonable timeline” for this project, especially given the potential “danger of explosions, fires and toxic air contamination that could result from gas leaks that could develop at any time.”

DeLucry disagrees, explaining the gas lines that have not yet been replaced may be old, “but we’re pretty comfortable that when you’re doing the daily testing, you’re going to see well in advance of any serious problem.” He remained hesitant about a timeline of repair plans even though that was a requirement of the Dec. 21 court order. “When you put information that is aspirational out there, it somehow very frequently gets turned into the expected reality,” he said. “If you don’t hit the marks, it often gets perceived as it’s not happening, or it’s not happening the right way or you’re not trying to make it happen.”

DeLucry did provide a general update for the rollout of the maintenance request system for tenants. It will be available to residents in early September, he said, reiterating comments made by Sahlin at the July 27 board meeting.

Meanwhile, some Stanley Holmes units were again without hot water last weekend. And after experiencing breakdowns in the heating system for four consecutive years, Stanley residents are fearful they will again lose heat this winter.

“They come in and put a Band-Aid on the job,” said Unique Johnson, another plaintiff who has lived at Stanley Holmes with her 14-year-old son for seven years. “And so it comes back and then they come back and put up another Band-Aid.”

