Accused of lying about a North Wildwood fight, married State Police officers agree to resign

TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North Wildwood, according to acting Attorney General Andrew J. Buck.
Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, both of Hammonton, entered consent orders in which they agreed to forfeit their positions with the New Jersey State Police and be permanently barred from public office and public employment in New Jersey, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.
They were described in the release as a married couple.
During an appearance Monday before Superior Court Judge Peter E. Warshaw in Mercer County, the couple also waived indictment and agreed to be charged by accusation with fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records. They previously were charged by complaint-summons with that offense. Under the resolution, the state agreed it would not oppose the couple’s application to the Pre-Trial Intervention program, and the judge Monday admitted the couple into PTI. If they successfully complete the program, the criminal charge against them will be dismissed, according to the attorney general’s office.
The New Jersey State Police Office of Professional Standards initially investigated the issue and referred it to the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability Corruption Bureau.
“On Feb. 22, 2020, the Ogdens were at the Exit 6 Bar in North Wildwood when they were involved in a physical altercation with other patrons, during which Gregory was struck in the head with a bottle,” the press release states.
North Wildwood Police responded to a complaint of aggravated assault.
“The couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command in the New Jersey State Police as required. Instead, they waited two days and then allegedly submitted official New Jersey State Police Special Reports, dated Feb. 24, 2020, that falsely described what had occurred, particularly their conduct during the incident, as revealed by video footage and other evidence,” reads the statement.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis of the OPIA Corruption Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Peter Lee and OPIA Deputy Director Anthony Picione.
Defense attorneys for the Ogdens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
