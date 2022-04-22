Accused in Negersmith case, Jerry Rosado will remain in Cape jail, judge rules

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Despite his ailing health, 62-year-old Jerry Rosado will remain in the Cape May County jail until his trial on charges of sexually assaulting Susan Negersmith in Wildwood in 1990, Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury ruled Friday.
“I’m glad he’s being held,” said Emily Negersmith, the victim’s sister, who drove from Manhattan to be in court for the proceeding.
Negersmith was found dead behind a restaurant on Memorial Day weekend, after visiting the beach town from Carmel, New York. Her murder remains unsolved, and it took 32 years to charge Rosado with sexual assault, based on DNA evidence recovered from Negersmith’s body.
On Friday, DeLury found there was probable cause for the charges against Rosado, and that no amount of bail money would be enough to ensure he would return for his trial. He ordered that Rosado remain in jail.
Rosado’s defense attorney, Eric Shenkus, told the judge his client had cooperated with investigators since he was first contacted about the case, even providing a DNA sample. He said Rosado, of Millville, had a serious heart attack last year and is diabetic.
WILDWOOD — As a senior in high school, Susan Negersmith brought her little sister everywhere…
Until his arrest, Rosado was in an assisted living facility in Cumberland County, Shenkus said, where he was helped with his extensive daily doses of medicines and provided other services. The Cape May County jail is a new facility but is not equipped to provide Rosado with the care he needs, Shenkus said.
Rosado used a wheelchair for his court appearance, being wheeled in by sheriff’s officers. He had a gray beard and was wearing prison orange. Rosado did not speak in court.
After decades of investigation, Cape May County officials turned to a technique called genetic genealogy analysis to identify Rosado as a suspect.
According to the prosecution, Negersmith was severely intoxicated, with marijuana in her system and a blood alcohol level of 0.285%. The legal limit to drive in New Jersey is .08%. Witnesses said she was too drunk to stand the night of her death.
Shenkus said he plans to appeal the detention ruling. He has seven days to do so.
