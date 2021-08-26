Accident shows need for safety improvements in Egg Harbor Township neighborhood, residents say

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I can't imagine, these are my sons' rooms," Islam said as she pointed to the front of the house where the Mercedes nearly crashed. "What if that car had went through the windows? Am I at fault for having a corner house? It's ridiculous."

Safety concerns from residents have been building for months.

Earlier this year, residents attended Township Committee meetings to let officials know trucks have been using their streets as a shortcut between the pike and the expressway.

Cars drive past their homes at twice the speed they should, the residents have said.

If someone wants to drive north from the pike to Delilah Road and not use Windsor Drive, they either have to take crowded English Creek Avenue to the west or Spruce Avenue to the east.

Gaud and Islam said they want the township to install metal guard rails at Delilah Road and Windsor Drive and put speed bumps throughout the neighborhood because the stop signs are often ignored.

Egg Harbor Township committee to revisit Delilah Oaks traffic issues EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee will revisited the Delilah Oaks traffic issue.