Accident ends Sea Isle City fireworks display early

SEA ISLE CITY — The city's Independence Day fireworks display Monday night suffered technical difficulties, causing the overall show to be shortened, city officials said.

Like many shore towns, Sea Isle holds a fireworks spectacle on July 4, setting them off from a barge floating in the ocean of the 50th Street beach.

About two minutes after the show began at 9 p.m., gaps in fireworks being launched occurred, followed by one of the 6-inch shells exploding inside the firing mechanism, city officials said Tuesday in a news release.

The explosion led to further delays and ultimately shortened the show, officials said.

No injuries to the fireworks team or tug boat crew that moved the barge were reported.

Despite the mishap, the team managed to set off a majority of the fireworks, officials said. The city also is coordinating with Pyrotechnico, which provided the fireworks, on obtaining credit for the ones that were not launched.

“The most important thing is that no one was injured,” Mayor Leonard Desiderio said. “Even though there was a problem with the fireworks show, it was still a great Fourth of July in Sea Isle City.”

Both the barge and tug returned to their dock with no problems, officials said.

