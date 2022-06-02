 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood police ID missing swimmer as 19-year-old from Pennsylvania

WILDWOOD — Police on Thursday identified Tuesday's missing swimmer as 19-year-old Alfred Williams, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

About 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, police and firefighters were dispatched Andrews Avenue and the beach for a report of swimmers in distress. Responding officers saw two swimmers in distress out in the ocean. There was another swimmer in distress who was able to exit the water prior to their arrival.

One of the two swimmers was about 200 yards from the beach, the other 125 yards out, fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. When both men were back on the beach, they told rescuers about another swimmer, later identified as Williams, who was missing.

Firefighters re-entered the water and began an aggressive search for Williams, police said Thursday. During the investigation, Wildwood police detectives and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office took statements from a witness and two of the other swimmers.

Officers continued to canvass the area and requested assistance from North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest police. North Wildwood firefighters, helicopters from Coast Guard and the State Police Marine Services Bureau, and Sea Tow all helped in the search.

The Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center used a computer program designed to formulate search patterns and document effectiveness to plan its searches, police said. Multiple search patterns were used over different periods to provide the Coast Guard the best opportunity to find Williams, they added.

The search was suspended after about two hours Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Troiano said the search for Williams transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.

The three other swimmers were treated on scene, and one was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

"The Wildwood Police & Fire Departments and other assisting agencies would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to Alfred’s family and friends," the news release said.

Troiano reminded the public to enter the ocean only when lifeguards are on duty.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

