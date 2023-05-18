MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Wildwood man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning while crossing Fulling Mill Road in the Rio Grande section of the township, police said.
Authorities identified the pedestrian as Mark Bowers, 60.
About 6:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Bowers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Police did not identify the driver.
Fulling Mill Road was closed for about four hours while police, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company, Inspira Medical Services and the county Road Department investigated and cleared the crash scene.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
