Whitesboro woman found dead after car hits house

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Whitesboro woman was found dead Wednesday after the car she was driving hit a house on Route 9, police said.

About 2:20 p.m., police, the Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company and Inspira EMS were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 in the Whitesboro section of the township for a report of a vehicle into a house. The 54-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

An autopsy is pending, police said.

The incident was determined to be a single-car accident. The house had minor damage, and nobody inside was injured, police said. Route 9 was closed in both directions between Main Street and Indian Trail Road for about two hours while the accident was investigated.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Fire Police and New Jersey Department of Transportation assisted.

