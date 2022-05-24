 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Police-involved shooting at Dollar General in Absecon

ABSECON — Authorities are on the scene of a police-involved shooting at the Dollar General on New Road. 

The store is about a block away from Holy Spirit High School, which is in lockdown.

A social media post by a neighbor reported hearing what sounded like automatic gunfire at the store earlier this morning.

Per state guidelines, the Attorney General’s Office has been notified and members of Atlantic County prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit are on scene, according to a statement from the Prosecutor's Office. 

"There are no preliminary investigative results to report, including suspect information or related injuries with the exception of no reported injuries to any police officers at this time," according to statement from the Prosecutor's Office. 

Caution tape surrounds the area where the officers are working. Officers from Absecon, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville are on the scene, as well as investigators from the Prosecutor's Office. 

Route 9 has been blocked to traffic at Ohio Avenue; motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

