Vineland woman dies after car hit by tractor-trailer

Vineland police

VINELAND — A city woman died after her car was hit by a tractor-trailer Thursday, police said.

About 1 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue for a motor vehicle crash involving a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2000 Honda Civic. Elizabeth A. Potter, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was driving the Freightliner south on Southwest Boulevard when the Civic, being driven by Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, of Vineland, exited the Cumberland Mall parking lot into the path of the tractor-trailer, police said Friday in a news release.

As a result of the collision, Saldana-Gonzalez suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she was pronounced dead Friday morning, police said.

No charges had been filed as of Friday. Officer Anthony Capelli is investigating.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call police at 856-691-4111, ext. 4350.

