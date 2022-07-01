Vineland man struck and killed in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Vineland man was struck and killed on Bridgeton Millville Pike early Friday morning, State Police said.

Troopers were called to the crash site, at milepost 30.3 on the road's eastbound side, at 12:50 a.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The sedan, a Chevrolet Impala, was headed east when it struck the 65-year-old in the roadway. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Marchan said.

The man's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, Marchan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

