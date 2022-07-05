 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland crash kills pedestrian

Vineland police

VINELAND — Police are investigating after a driver fatally struck a pedestrian Monday night.

At 9:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to Fourth Street and Chestnut Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Investigators learned that city resident George Goldsboro Jr., 56, was traveling east on Chestnut in a 2020 Toyota Corolla when his car hit a man in the roadway, police said. The man died at the scene.

Police described the victim as a Hispanic man of about 25 years old wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.

No charges have been filed, police said. 

Officer Justin Levari is investigating. Anyone with information can contact him at 856-691-4111, ext. 4942, or jlevari@vinelandcity.org.

