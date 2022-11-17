Vineland crash injures drivers, small child

VINELAND — Four people, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash Tuesday evening.

About 5 p.m., a Ford EX 2 merging onto West Park Avenue collided with an oncoming Kia sedan, police said Thursday.

After being removed from the vehicle, the Ford's driver was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland. An officer spoke with the driver at the hospital, where she said she couldn't remember the crash but complained of pain in her neck, head, back and buttocks, police said.

The woman's son, who was in a front-facing car seat behind the driver seat, was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for a head injury, police said, adding the child's passenger seat was found to not have been properly secured, resulting in his injury.

The Kia's driver and passenger were also taken to Inspira's Vineland hospital. The driver complained of pain in her lower legs, knees and hands, while the passenger felt discomfort in her neck, chest and left arm, police said.

A front-seat passenger in the Ford was uninjured, police said.

The Kia was towed from the scene.

The Ford's driver was issued several citations, including for having an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, police said.

Neither driver was tested for alcohol impairment, police said.