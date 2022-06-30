 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Villas crash injures two

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Two cars collided Wednesday night on Fulling Mill Road in the township's Villas section, Capt. Donald Vanaman said Thursday.

Police were notified of the crash at 10:46 p.m., with witnesses reporting one of the vehicles had overturned.

First responders found a 2006 Toyota Tundra, driven by 72-year-old Guy Tostevin, of Villas, on its side, as well as a 2003 Toyota Corolla, Vanaman said. 

The Tundra was headed west when it crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane while trying to pass a vehicle, Vanaman said. The Corolla's driver, who was not identified, steered the vehicle into the westbound lane to avoid collision.

The Tundra returned to the westbound lane, causing a head-on collision that forced the truck onto its side, Vanaman said.

First responders pulled Tostevin from the truck due to his injuries' severity and the vehicle's damage, Vanaman said. Both vehicles suffered severe damage and were towed from the scene after fire personnel deemed them safe.

Both drivers were transported to Cape Regional Medical Center.

Fulling Mill Road was temporarily closed to traffic while first responders were on the scene, Vanaman said.

Middle Township police, Inspira and AtlantiCare EMS, and the Villas and Rio Grande volunteer fire companies also responded.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

