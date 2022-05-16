Vehicle overturns near Egg Harbor Township construction zone

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car traveling through a construction zone flipped over after striking a piece of equipment, police said Monday.

The vehicle was traveling on Zion Road near the Garden State Parkway overpass and struck a crash cushion Monday morning, causing it to overturn, Sgt. Lawrence Graham said.

It's unknown whether any of the vehicle's occupants needed to be hospitalized or whether traffic was delayed due to the crash.

Work is ongoing on the parkway overpass over Zion Road near Bargaintown Road.

Through Friday, a one-lane, alternating traffic pattern is in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Zion between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads. On Wednesday, Zion will be closed to all traffic from 2 to 10 p.m., weather permitting, according to an advisory from Atlantic County.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

