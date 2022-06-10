 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van driver injured in crash on Margate causeway

Egg Harbor Township Police

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was hospitalized Friday following a single-vehicle crash on the Margate causeway, police said.

Officers from the township and Margate were called to the causeway and found a 2021 Mercedes-Benz cargo van, driven by Joshua Fortier, 41, of Hatboro, overturned in the road, police said.

The van was westbound when Fortier lost control, struck a guiderail and overturned, police said.

Fortier was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be treated for lacerations and other injures, police said.

Traffic on the causeway was detoured for about three hours while the crash was investigated, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

