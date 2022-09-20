Two South Jersey men killed in Upper Deerfield plane crash

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two South Jersey men died in a plane crash in the township Monday afternoon.
Kristopher Noone, of Pennsauken, Camden County, and John Noone III, of Elmer, Salem County, were flying in a Champion Aeronca 7 AC when it crashed into a residential yard about 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road, State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said Tuesday.
The pair were a father and son, according to a GoFundMe page created following the accident.
"The family lost a son, a brother, and a father doing what they passionately loved," the page says. "They’ll always be together soaring through the sky."
The plane, according to Federal Aviation Administration records, is registered to Terri Air Service LLC, with an address in Wilmington, Delaware. The address checks back to Delaware/Yacht Registry Ltd.
An employee for the business declined to comment Tuesday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board will lead a joint investigation with the FAA, an administration spokesperson said Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
