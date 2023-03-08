OCEAN TOWNSHIP — A Tuckerton woman died Tuesday when her car left the Garden State Parkway and struck some trees, State Police said.
Rebecca Goodwin, 49, was northbound in a Chevrolet Trailblazer near milepost 71.1 when the SUV hit a guardrail, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Wednesday.
The impact caused the Trailblazer to run off the road, down an embankment, overturn and strike multiple trees, Curry said. Goodwin was fatally injured by the collision.
Moderate traffic congestion near the crash site built up while the left lane was closed for about four hours, Curry said.
The crash's cause is under investigation.
