Truck's aerial lift strikes Atlantic City Expressway overpass in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A truck with its aerial lift up struck an Atlantic City Expressway overpass on Route 50, damaging the structure, police said Saturday.

At 11:43 a.m. Friday, police responded to Route 50 southbound near the expressway for a motor vehicle crash. A 2005 Mack truck operated by Johnathan Norton, 37, of Hammonton, was traveling south on 50 with the truck's boom, or aerial lift, in the elevated position, police said in a news release.

As the vehicle approached the expressway, the boom struck the face of the overpass, along with numerous elevated concrete supports.

No one was injured, and Norton was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said. He was issued a summons for careless driving.

Personnel from the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the South Jersey Transportation Authority responded to the scene and inspected the supports of the overpass for structural integrity, police said.

Route 50 was reduced to one southbound lane for about four hours while the investigation was conducted and the scene was cleared of debris.