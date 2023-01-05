 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Train strikes pedestrian in Vineland

On November 30, the United States House voted to head off a nationwide rail strike, approving legislation that forces unions to accept a disputed deal reached in September.

VINELAND — A pedestrian was struck by an oncoming freight train Wednesday morning.

The Conrail train struck the individual about 11:35 a.m. near Grape Street.

The individual was taken to a hospital with "unknown injuries," CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman said Thursday.

The strike remains under investigation, Bowman said.

City police and emergency medical services responded, Bowman said.

CSX, a nationally recognized railroad company, is supporting law enforcement in their investigation, Bowman said, deferring further questions to Conrail.

— Eric Conklin

