Train strikes pedestrian in Vineland

VINELAND — A pedestrian was struck by an oncoming freight train Wednesday morning.
The Conrail train struck the individual about 11:35 a.m. near Grape Street.
The individual was taken to a hospital with "unknown injuries," CSX spokesperson Sheriee Bowman said Thursday.
The strike remains under investigation, Bowman said.
City police and emergency medical services responded, Bowman said.
CSX, a nationally recognized railroad company, is supporting law enforcement in their investigation, Bowman said, deferring further questions to Conrail.
— Eric Conklin
